Eroscoin Price Up 10.2% Over Last 7 Days (ERO)

Eroscoin (CURRENCY:ERO) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on December 24th. Eroscoin has a market capitalization of $95,430.41 and approximately $4,359.00 worth of Eroscoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Eroscoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Eroscoin has traded up 10.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Eroscoin alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00004908 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001293 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001957 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.15 or 0.00043354 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001960 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.62 or 0.00007081 BTC.

Eroscoin Coin Profile

Eroscoin (CRYPTO:ERO) is a coin. It launched on October 9th, 2017. Eroscoin’s total supply is 240,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 186,744,000 coins. Eroscoin’s official Twitter account is @ErosCoinNews and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Eroscoin is eroscoin.org . The Reddit community for Eroscoin is /r/EROSCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Eroscoin is blog.eroscoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Eroscoin is an ERC20 token that is used as a payment currency. “

Buying and Selling Eroscoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Eroscoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Eroscoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Eroscoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Eroscoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Eroscoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.