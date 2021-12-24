Evercore ISI Begins Coverage on Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued an outperform rating on the e-commerce giant’s stock.

AMZN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Amazon.com from $4,200.00 to $4,100.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. KeyCorp restated a buy rating and set a $4,000.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,130.00 to $3,800.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,175.00 to $4,100.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,250.00 to $4,100.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $4,178.80.

Shares of AMZN opened at $3,421.37 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.74 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.93, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.12. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3,462.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3,435.93. Amazon.com has a 52 week low of $2,881.00 and a 52 week high of $3,773.08.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.10 by ($2.98). The company had revenue of $110.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.66 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 24.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $12.37 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Amazon.com will post 40.79 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 50,034 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,319.45, for a total transaction of $166,085,361.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 271 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,700.00, for a total value of $1,002,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 86,280 shares of company stock worth $292,711,089 over the last ninety days. 14.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sphinx Trading LP acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Lountzis Asset Management LLC raised its position in Amazon.com by 60.0% during the third quarter. Lountzis Asset Management LLC now owns 16 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the second quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Planning LLC grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 57.1% during the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 22 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.48% of the company’s stock.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

