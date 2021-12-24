Everett Harris & Co. CA Acquires 1,219 Shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Everett Harris & Co. CA lifted its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 71,581 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,219 shares during the quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $10,477,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Korea Investment CORP boosted its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 40.8% in the 2nd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 82,500 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $13,268,000 after purchasing an additional 23,900 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 29.8% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 91,616 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $14,734,000 after acquiring an additional 21,017 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 401,973 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $64,645,000 after acquiring an additional 35,225 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 323,568 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $52,036,000 after acquiring an additional 43,764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp raised its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 1,667 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Zimmer Biomet in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. BTIG Research lowered their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $173.00 to $161.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup lowered their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $188.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut Zimmer Biomet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $175.00 to $158.00 in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.29.

In related news, insider Sang Yi sold 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.14, for a total transaction of $347,592.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Zimmer Biomet stock opened at $126.99 on Friday. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $116.60 and a one year high of $180.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $133.20 and its 200 day moving average is $145.97. The firm has a market cap of $26.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.65, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.24.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.05. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.67% and a net margin of 10.39%. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 28th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 27th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is 24.68%.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc provides musculoskeletal healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Americas and Global Businesses, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas and Global Businesses segment consists of U.S. and includes other North, Central and South American markets for all product categories as well as the global results for the Dental products division.

