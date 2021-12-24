Everett Harris & Co. CA Buys 745 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Everett Harris & Co. CA raised its stake in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 2.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 37,278 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 745 shares during the period. Everett Harris & Co. CA’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $4,808,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 15.7% during the second quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 552 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL increased its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 3.2% in the second quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL now owns 2,415 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 3.6% in the second quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 2,151 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 0.4% in the third quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC now owns 20,629 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,661,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 0.6% in the third quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 14,327 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,848,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. 71.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 21,006 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.94, for a total transaction of $3,779,819.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Cristiano R. Amon sold 5,402 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.50, for a total value of $1,023,679.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,129 shares of company stock worth $7,500,506 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on QCOM. Piper Sandler raised their target price on QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on QUALCOMM from $157.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. DZ Bank upgraded QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on QUALCOMM from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $181.91.

NASDAQ:QCOM opened at $182.74 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $204.67 billion, a PE ratio of 23.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $164.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $148.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.41. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $122.17 and a fifty-two week high of $192.68.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.49. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 104.16% and a net margin of 26.94%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.23 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.55 earnings per share for the current year.

QUALCOMM announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, October 12th that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the wireless technology company to reacquire up to 7.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 1st. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 34.56%.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

