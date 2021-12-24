Everett Harris & Co. CA Has $7.14 Million Stock Holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Everett Harris & Co. CA lessened its position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 136,050 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,595 shares during the quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $7,139,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Avion Wealth increased its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 736.1% during the 3rd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 43.7% during the 3rd quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 1,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Coca-Cola by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 1,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Coca-Cola by 216.7% in the 3rd quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. 66.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 18,090 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.01, for a total value of $1,049,400.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Alfredo Rivera sold 7,964 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.36, for a total value of $448,851.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 93,282 shares of company stock valued at $5,319,662. Insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KO opened at $58.22 on Friday. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12-month low of $48.11 and a 12-month high of $58.92. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The stock has a market cap of $251.48 billion, a PE ratio of 28.54, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.68.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.07. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 44.22% and a net margin of 23.31%. The business had revenue of $10.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is presently 82.35%.

KO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $55.00 target price on Coca-Cola in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Coca-Cola from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $59.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Coca-Cola has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.29.

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

