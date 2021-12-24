Everett Harris & Co. CA Sells 1,504 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Everett Harris & Co. CA trimmed its position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 0.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,068,587 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 1,504 shares during the period. NIKE comprises approximately 2.5% of Everett Harris & Co. CA’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Everett Harris & Co. CA owned about 0.07% of NIKE worth $155,191,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of NIKE in the 2nd quarter valued at $615,556,000. Parnassus Investments CA acquired a new position in shares of NIKE in the 2nd quarter valued at $553,035,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of NIKE by 82.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,264,984 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $921,015,000 after purchasing an additional 2,836,615 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of NIKE by 2,853.9% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,324,815 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $192,403,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279,966 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NIKE by 32.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,316,232 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $530,190,000 after purchasing an additional 806,859 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NIKE stock opened at $165.67 on Friday. NIKE, Inc. has a 52 week low of $125.44 and a 52 week high of $179.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $262.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.37, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $167.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $160.46.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 20th. The footwear maker reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.20. NIKE had a net margin of 13.32% and a return on equity of 45.73%. The firm had revenue of $11.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 6th will be given a dividend of $0.305 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 3rd. This is an increase from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. NIKE’s payout ratio is currently 31.94%.

In other NIKE news, Director Peter B. Henry sold 1,787 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.97, for a total value of $300,162.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 10,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.80, for a total value of $1,696,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 260,126 shares of company stock valued at $42,122,747. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

NKE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $172.00 price target on NIKE and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on NIKE in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $175.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial started coverage on NIKE in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on NIKE from $206.00 to $202.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on NIKE from $174.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NIKE has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.81.

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

