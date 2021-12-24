Everett Harris & Co. CA Sells 2,625 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Everett Harris & Co. CA trimmed its position in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,281 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,625 shares during the quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $2,664,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EMR. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Emerson Electric by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,616,504 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,871,331,000 after purchasing an additional 352,930 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Emerson Electric by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,414,942 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $903,263,000 after purchasing an additional 306,431 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Emerson Electric by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,026,207 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $772,442,000 after purchasing an additional 806,296 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Emerson Electric by 2.5% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,646,233 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $447,154,000 after acquiring an additional 115,481 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in Emerson Electric by 0.9% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 4,439,069 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $427,217,000 after acquiring an additional 40,426 shares during the period. 72.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on EMR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Emerson Electric from $116.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 10th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Emerson Electric in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $99.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Emerson Electric from $107.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on Emerson Electric in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Emerson Electric has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.67.

Emerson Electric stock opened at $91.28 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $94.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.35. Emerson Electric Co. has a fifty-two week low of $77.76 and a fifty-two week high of $105.99. The company has a market capitalization of $54.30 billion, a PE ratio of 23.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.52.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.03. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 12.63% and a return on equity of 26.45%. The firm had revenue of $4.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a $0.515 dividend. This is an increase from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is 53.93%.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which provides innovative solutions for customers in industrial, commercial and residential markets. It operates through the following business segments: Automation Solutions, Climate Technologies, and Tools and Home Products. The Automation Solutions segment offers products, integrated solutions, software and services which enable process, hybrid and discrete manufacturers to maximize production, protect personnel and the environment, reduce project costs, and optimize their energy efficiency and operating costs.

