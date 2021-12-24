Everett Harris & Co. CA Sells 675 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Everett Harris & Co. CA lessened its position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 318,323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 675 shares during the quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $23,187,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Charles Schwab by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 115,044,473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,376,388,000 after buying an additional 1,140,653 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Charles Schwab by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 112,447,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,187,314,000 after buying an additional 4,670,450 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Charles Schwab by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 83,022,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,044,834,000 after buying an additional 2,285,311 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Charles Schwab by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,322,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,692,952,000 after buying an additional 1,053,694 shares during the period. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA increased its stake in Charles Schwab by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 17,183,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,251,099,000 after buying an additional 719,694 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on SCHW. Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $97.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $89.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Charles Schwab has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.00.

SCHW stock opened at $85.13 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $81.48 and a 200 day moving average of $75.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $154.20 billion, a PE ratio of 32.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 52 week low of $50.76 and a 52 week high of $86.00.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.51 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 30.08% and a return on equity of 13.49%. Charles Schwab’s revenue for the quarter was up 86.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is 27.38%.

In other news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 28,000 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.47, for a total transaction of $2,085,160.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Bernard J. Clark sold 300 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total transaction of $25,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,236,330 shares of company stock valued at $100,311,208. Company insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

