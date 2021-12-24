EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER) Director Acquires $17,928.00 in Stock

EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER) Director David B. Blundin acquired 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.94 per share, with a total value of $17,928.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:EVER opened at $15.80 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.61. EverQuote, Inc. has a one year low of $11.73 and a one year high of $54.96. The company has a market cap of $467.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.98 and a beta of 1.12.

EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $107.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.40 million. EverQuote had a negative net margin of 3.56% and a negative return on equity of 18.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.12) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that EverQuote, Inc. will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EVER has been the subject of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of EverQuote from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on shares of EverQuote from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of EverQuote from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of EverQuote from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $17.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of EverQuote from $41.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.43.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EVER. Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EverQuote during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in shares of EverQuote by 1,180.7% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 2,137 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of EverQuote by 217.3% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,041 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of EverQuote by 460.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 3,064 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of EverQuote by 42.3% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 4,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 1,253 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.95% of the company’s stock.

About EverQuote

EverQuote, Inc operates as an online insurance marketplace connecting consumers with insurance providers. It offers car, home and life insurance. The firm’s data and technology platform matches and connects consumers seeking to purchase insurance with relevant options from its broad direct network of insurance providers.

