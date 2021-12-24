EVO Payments (NASDAQ:EVOP) Upgraded to “Buy” at Northcoast Research

EVO Payments (NASDAQ:EVOP) was upgraded by analysts at Northcoast Research from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a $29.00 price target on the stock. Northcoast Research’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 16.79% from the stock’s previous close.

EVOP has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised EVO Payments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Citigroup cut their price objective on EVO Payments from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.67.

Shares of EVOP opened at $24.83 on Wednesday. EVO Payments has a one year low of $20.07 and a one year high of $31.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -275.86, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.61. The business has a fifty day moving average of $22.71 and a 200 day moving average of $25.23.

EVO Payments (NASDAQ:EVOP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. EVO Payments had a negative return on equity of 10.27% and a net margin of 1.22%. The company had revenue of $135.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.14 earnings per share. EVO Payments’s revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that EVO Payments will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC bought a new stake in EVO Payments during the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in EVO Payments during the second quarter valued at about $54,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in EVO Payments by 216.0% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 2,450 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of EVO Payments in the third quarter worth about $92,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of EVO Payments by 370.4% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the period. 57.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EVO Payments Company Profile

EVO Payments, Inc is a holding company, which provides payments technology and services. It offers payment and commerce solutions. The firm operates through the Americas and Europe geographical segments. The Americas segment is composed of the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The Europe segment includes operations in the Czech Republic, Germany, Ireland, Poland, Spain, and the United Kingdom, as well as supporting merchants in France, Austria, Italy, the Nordics, and other Central and Eastern European.

