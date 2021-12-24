Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $46.57.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $44.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new position in Evoqua Water Technologies during the third quarter worth about $25,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in Evoqua Water Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in Evoqua Water Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AQUA opened at $45.83 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Evoqua Water Technologies has a 12-month low of $22.00 and a 12-month high of $49.38. The firm has a market cap of $5.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.12, a PEG ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 1.85.

Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $425.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $414.20 million. Evoqua Water Technologies had a net margin of 3.52% and a return on equity of 12.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Evoqua Water Technologies will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Evoqua Water Technologies Company Profile

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of water treatment solutions. It operates through the Integrated Solutions and Services and Applied Product Technologies segments. The Integrated Solutions and Services segment offers tailored services and solutions in collaboration with the customers backed by life-cycle services including on-demand water, outsourced water, recycle or reuse, and emergency response service alternatives to improve operational reliability, performance, and environmental compliance.

