Excellon Resources (NYSE:EXN) and Timberline Resources (OTCMKTS:TLRS) Head-To-Head Analysis

Timberline Resources (OTCMKTS:TLRS) and Excellon Resources (NYSE:EXN) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Timberline Resources and Excellon Resources, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Timberline Resources 0 0 0 0 N/A Excellon Resources 0 0 0 0 N/A

Risk & Volatility

Timberline Resources has a beta of 1.45, meaning that its stock price is 45% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Excellon Resources has a beta of 2.42, meaning that its stock price is 142% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Timberline Resources and Excellon Resources’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Timberline Resources N/A N/A -$3.38 million ($0.03) -6.34 Excellon Resources $26.20 million 1.39 -$16.02 million ($1.30) -0.85

Timberline Resources has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Excellon Resources. Timberline Resources is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Excellon Resources, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Timberline Resources and Excellon Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Timberline Resources N/A -28.95% -27.73% Excellon Resources -112.36% -28.63% -16.83%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Timberline Resources shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 4.7% of Excellon Resources shares are held by institutional investors. 45.4% of Timberline Resources shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Excellon Resources beats Timberline Resources on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Timberline Resources Company Profile

Timberline Resources Corp. engages in exploration and extraction of mineral properties. Its projects include Elder Creek, Eureka, and Seven Troughs. The company was founded on August 28, 1968 and is headquartered in Coeur d’Alene, ID.

Excellon Resources Company Profile

Excellon Resources, Inc. engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. It focuses Platosa Mine property. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

