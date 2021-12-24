Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) Downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has $220.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Extra Space Storage from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $211.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $216.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $209.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a buy rating and set a $237.00 price target on shares of Extra Space Storage in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a hold rating and set a $196.00 price target on shares of Extra Space Storage in a report on Friday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $193.38.

Shares of EXR opened at $218.00 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $200.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $182.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.49. Extra Space Storage has a fifty-two week low of $106.56 and a fifty-two week high of $219.58. The company has a market capitalization of $29.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.30.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.31). Extra Space Storage had a return on equity of 22.72% and a net margin of 49.09%. The firm had revenue of $351.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $338.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Extra Space Storage will post 6.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.11%.

In other Extra Space Storage news, CFO P Scott Stubbs sold 4,625 shares of Extra Space Storage stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.75, for a total value of $988,593.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Matthew T. Herrington sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.53, for a total transaction of $81,012.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,775 shares of company stock worth $1,702,643. 2.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EXR. Ossiam purchased a new position in shares of Extra Space Storage during the second quarter valued at approximately $6,536,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 207.0% during the second quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 37,734 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,182,000 after buying an additional 25,443 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new position in shares of Extra Space Storage during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,276,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 11.3% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 216,679 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,512,000 after buying an additional 21,912 shares during the period. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 1.3% during the third quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 52,783 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,865,000 after buying an additional 677 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.37% of the company’s stock.

About Extra Space Storage

Extra Space Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It operates through the following segments: Self-Storage Operations and Tenant Reinsurance. The Self-Storage Operations segment includes rental operations of wholly-owned stores. The Tenant Reinsurance segment includes reinsurance of risks relating to the loss of goods stored by tenants in stores.

