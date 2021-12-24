FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) Reaches New 52-Week High After Analyst Upgrade

FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday after Barclays raised their price target on the stock from $450.00 to $550.00. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock. FactSet Research Systems traded as high as $478.89 and last traded at $477.43, with a volume of 339584 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $474.83.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on FDS. UBS Group raised FactSet Research Systems from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $303.00 to $415.00 in a report on Thursday, September 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $308.00 to $351.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $323.00 to $352.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $330.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $424.40.

Get FactSet Research Systems alerts:

In other news, EVP Robert J. Robie sold 3,049 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.45, for a total value of $1,196,580.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $397.59, for a total value of $993,975.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,290 shares of company stock worth $6,030,904 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,544,771 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $518,441,000 after purchasing an additional 97,511 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd increased its position in FactSet Research Systems by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,108,325 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $437,545,000 after buying an additional 125,808 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in FactSet Research Systems by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 944,784 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $317,079,000 after buying an additional 62,164 shares in the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC increased its position in FactSet Research Systems by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 644,398 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $216,266,000 after buying an additional 60,241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in FactSet Research Systems by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 591,072 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $233,249,000 after buying an additional 4,764 shares in the last quarter. 87.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The firm has a market capitalization of $18.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a 50-day moving average of $454.20 and a 200 day moving average of $393.36. The company has a current ratio of 3.48, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 21st. The business services provider reported $3.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.99 by $0.26. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 43.24% and a net margin of 24.94%. The business had revenue of $424.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $419.41 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.88 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 12.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.12%.

About FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS)

FactSet Research Systems Inc (the “”Company”” or “”FactSet””) is a global provider of integrated financial information, analytical applications and services for the investment and corporate communities. Since inception, global financial professionals have utilized the Company’s content and multi-asset class solutions across each stage of the investment process.

See Also: Different Options Trading Strategies



Receive News & Ratings for FactSet Research Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FactSet Research Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.