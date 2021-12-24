FengHe Fund Management Pte. Ltd. Has $2.42 Million Stock Holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

FengHe Fund Management Pte. Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) by 41.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 21,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 15,400 shares during the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing comprises 2.1% of FengHe Fund Management Pte. Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. FengHe Fund Management Pte. Ltd.’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $2,423,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sands Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 2.5% during the third quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 10,138,793 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,131,996,000 after purchasing an additional 249,812 shares in the last quarter. Souders Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 15.5% during the third quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 5,808 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $648,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares in the last quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA boosted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 7.2% during the third quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 15,268 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,705,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares in the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors boosted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 39.0% during the third quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 4,097 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 289,671 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,344,000 after acquiring an additional 44,512 shares in the last quarter.

TSM has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $133.01.

Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing stock traded down $0.62 during trading on Friday, hitting $120.68. 6,506,969 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,621,435. The stock has a market capitalization of $625.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $118.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $117.27. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 1-year low of $104.67 and a 1-year high of $142.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $14.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.89 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 37.93% and a return on equity of 29.08%. Equities research analysts forecast that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.3911 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.85%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of integrated circuits and wafer semiconductor devices. Its chips are used in personal computers and peripheral products; information applications; wired and wireless communications systems products; automotive and industrial equipment including consumer electronics such as digital video compact disc player, digital television, game consoles, and digital cameras.

