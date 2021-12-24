Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTB) Shares Sold by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp decreased its position in shares of Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTB) by 33.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,483 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,388 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF were worth $652,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FLTB. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF by 103.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 239,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,522,000 after purchasing an additional 121,704 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 264,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,876,000 after purchasing an additional 26,328 shares during the last quarter. Levy Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF by 49.4% in the 2nd quarter. Levy Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 30,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,620,000 after purchasing an additional 10,232 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 7,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 952 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 43,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,291,000 after purchasing an additional 3,426 shares during the last quarter.

Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF stock opened at $51.83 on Friday. Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $51.58 and a 1-year high of $52.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $51.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.22.

