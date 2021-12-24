Financial Comparison: Passage Bio (NASDAQ:PASG) & Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE)

Passage Bio (NASDAQ:PASG) and Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Passage Bio and Fate Therapeutics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Passage Bio N/A N/A -$112.23 million ($3.38) -1.99 Fate Therapeutics $31.43 million 195.48 -$173.39 million ($2.12) -30.35

Passage Bio has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Fate Therapeutics. Fate Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Passage Bio, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Passage Bio and Fate Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Passage Bio N/A -44.40% -41.31% Fate Therapeutics -359.66% -28.25% -20.45%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

87.5% of Passage Bio shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 97.3% of Fate Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 25.5% of Passage Bio shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 18.6% of Fate Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Passage Bio and Fate Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Passage Bio 0 0 7 0 3.00 Fate Therapeutics 0 3 14 0 2.82

Passage Bio presently has a consensus target price of $30.57, suggesting a potential upside of 353.58%. Fate Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $108.06, suggesting a potential upside of 67.95%. Given Passage Bio’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Passage Bio is more favorable than Fate Therapeutics.

Volatility & Risk

Passage Bio has a beta of 1.5, indicating that its share price is 50% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Fate Therapeutics has a beta of 1.46, indicating that its share price is 46% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Passage Bio beats Fate Therapeutics on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Passage Bio Company Profile

Passage Bio, Inc., a genetic medicines company, develops transformative therapies for rare monogenic central nervous system (CNS) diseases. It develops PBGM01, which utilizes a proprietary, AAVhu68 capsid to deliver to the brain and peripheral tissues a functional GLB1 gene encoding lysosomal acid beta-galactosidase (Ã-gal) for infantile GM1; PBFT02, which utilizes an AAV1 capsid to deliver to the brain a functional granulin, or GRN, gene encoding progranulin, or PGRN, for the treatment of FTD-GRN; and PBKR03, which utilizes a proprietary, AAVhu68 capsid to deliver to the brain and peripheral tissues a functional GALC gene encoding the hydrolytic enzyme galactosylceramidase for infantile Krabbe disease. The company also develops PBML04 for the treatment of metachromatic leukodystrophy; PBAL05 for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; and PBCM06 for the treatment of Charcot-Marie-Tooth Type 2A, as well as programs for the treatment of adult CNS indication. It has a strategic research collaboration with the Trustees of the University of Pennsylvania's Gene Therapy Program; and collaboration agreement, and a development services and clinical supply agreement with Catalent Maryland, Inc. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Fate Therapeutics Company Profile

Fate Therapeutics, Inc. engages in the development of programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorder. Its pipeline of products includes immuno-ocology candidates and immuno-regulation candidates. The company was founded by Philip Beachy, Sheng Ding, Rudolf Jaenisch, Randall T. Moon, Michael Rudnicki, David Scadden, Leonard Zon, Alexander Rives, Scott Wolchko, and John D. Mendlein on April 27, 2007 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

