Financial Management Professionals Inc. Acquires New Stake in Hillman Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:HLMN)

Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hillman Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:HLMN) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in shares of Hillman Solutions during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Hillman Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new stake in Hillman Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth about $134,000. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hillman Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth about $150,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Hillman Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth about $178,000. 46.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:HLMN opened at $10.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Hillman Solutions Corp has a one year low of $9.58 and a one year high of $13.46. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.64.

Hillman Solutions (NASDAQ:HLMN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $364.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $359.20 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Hillman Solutions Corp will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Scott Ride sold 38,862 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.91, for a total transaction of $423,984.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. CJS Securities assumed coverage on Hillman Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Colliers Securities assumed coverage on Hillman Solutions in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.50 price target on the stock. Raymond James decreased their price target on Hillman Solutions from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Hillman Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.93.

Hillman Solutions Profile

Founded in 1964 and headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, Hillman is a leading North American provider of complete hardware solutions, delivered with industry best customer service to over 40,000 locations. Hillman designs innovative product and merchandising solutions for complex categories that deliver an outstanding customer experience to home improvement centers, mass merchants, national and regional hardware stores, pet supply stores, and OEM & Industrial customers.

