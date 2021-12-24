Financial Management Professionals Inc. Decreases Stake in SPDR S&P Transportation ETF (NYSEARCA:XTN)

Financial Management Professionals Inc. lowered its position in SPDR S&P Transportation ETF (NYSEARCA:XTN) by 97.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 959 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,766 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Transportation ETF were worth $83,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Transportation ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Transportation ETF by 77.2% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 514 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Transportation ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $68,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Transportation ETF by 920.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 1,915 shares during the period. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Transportation ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $183,000.

NYSEARCA XTN opened at $93.54 on Friday. SPDR S&P Transportation ETF has a 52 week low of $69.20 and a 52 week high of $100.95. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.20.

