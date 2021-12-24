Financial Management Professionals Inc. Increases Stock Position in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) by 68.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 140 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc.’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $37,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ZM. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 42.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,839,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,904,607,000 after purchasing an additional 5,302,703 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 4.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,968,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,019,275,000 after purchasing an additional 565,755 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 6.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,384,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,793,252,000 after purchasing an additional 742,240 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 19.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,684,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,813,193,000 after purchasing an additional 757,122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 22.2% during the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,668,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,419,861,000 after purchasing an additional 666,260 shares in the last quarter. 46.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Friday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zoom Video Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $219.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 25th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $255.00 to $235.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $460.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $300.00 to $275.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $314.02.

In other news, CRO Ryan Azus sold 1,065 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.22, for a total transaction of $213,234.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 6,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.65, for a total transaction of $1,712,855.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 92,265 shares of company stock valued at $22,003,672 in the last quarter. 12.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of ZM stock opened at $191.65 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of -1.19. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $234.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $299.98. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $174.66 and a fifty-two week high of $451.77.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.02. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 29.28% and a return on equity of 24.22%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zoom Video Communications Profile

Zoom Video Communications, Inc engages in the provision of video-first communications platform. The firm offers meetings, chat, rooms and workspaces, phone systems, video webinars, marketplace, and developer platform products. It serves the education, finance, government, and healthcare industries. Its platform helps people to connect through voice, chat, content sharing, and face-to-face video experiences.

