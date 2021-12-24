Financial Management Professionals Inc. Raises Stake in ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV)

Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its position in shares of ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV) by 1,020.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 269 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc.’s holdings in ShockWave Medical were worth $55,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ShockWave Medical by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,975,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,594,000 after purchasing an additional 86,004 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ShockWave Medical by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,541,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,138,000 after purchasing an additional 183,398 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its holdings in shares of ShockWave Medical by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 911,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,934,000 after purchasing an additional 99,246 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of ShockWave Medical by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 684,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,950,000 after purchasing an additional 66,813 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of ShockWave Medical by 2,438.5% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 606,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,071,000 after purchasing an additional 582,611 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SWAV opened at $183.27 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $198.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $196.41. ShockWave Medical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $91.46 and a 52-week high of $249.73. The firm has a market cap of $6.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -166.61 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 5.40, a current ratio of 6.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.12. ShockWave Medical had a negative return on equity of 17.68% and a negative net margin of 21.60%. The company had revenue of $65.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.38) EPS. ShockWave Medical’s quarterly revenue was up 232.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that ShockWave Medical, Inc. will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on SWAV. Wells Fargo & Company raised ShockWave Medical from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $235.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on ShockWave Medical from $225.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered ShockWave Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on ShockWave Medical from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on ShockWave Medical from $219.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $237.86.

In related news, insider Isaac Zacharias sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.18, for a total transaction of $776,720.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Dan Puckett sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.47, for a total value of $488,675.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 64,700 shares of company stock worth $13,108,346. Corporate insiders own 15.30% of the company’s stock.

Shockwave Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company, which focuses on developing and commercializing products intended to transform the way calcified cardiovascular disease is treated. The firm offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease; C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease; and S4 catheters or treating below-the-knee peripheral artery disease.

