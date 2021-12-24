Financial Sense Advisors Inc. Buys 5,438 Shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM)

Financial Sense Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,021 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,438 shares during the quarter. Financial Sense Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals were worth $1,279,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Aigen Investment Management LP boosted its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 206.9% during the 2nd quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 27,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after acquiring an additional 18,536 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $75,056,000. Ethic Inc. boosted its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 24.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 26,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after acquiring an additional 5,205 shares during the last quarter. Andra AP fonden boosted its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 139.4% during the 2nd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 137,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,497,000 after acquiring an additional 79,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $346,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.28% of the company’s stock.

WPM opened at $42.31 on Friday. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a 52-week low of $34.85 and a 52-week high of $49.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.06 billion, a PE ratio of 30.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 0.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $41.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.84.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.03). Wheaton Precious Metals had a net margin of 51.28% and a return on equity of 10.38%. The business had revenue of $268.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.30 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. Wheaton Precious Metals’s quarterly revenue was down 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 19th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.48%.

WPM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James set a $55.00 price target on Wheaton Precious Metals and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$58.00 to C$54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. TD Securities decreased their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Wheaton Precious Metals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.80.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. is a mining company, which engages in the sale of precious metals and cobalt production. It operates through the following segments: Gold, Silver, Palladium, Cobalt, and Other. It focuses on the following precious metals streams: Salobo, Penasquito, Antamina, Constancia, Stillwater, San Dimas, Sudhury, Zinkgruvan, Yauliyacu, Neves-Corvo, Pascua-Lama, Rosemont, Voisey’s Bay, and others.

