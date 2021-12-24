Financial Sense Advisors Inc. Buys Shares of 7,036 Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT)

Financial Sense Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 7,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $577,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of LIT. Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 68.0% in the second quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. CKW Financial Group acquired a new position in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Context Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $59,000.

Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF stock opened at $84.39 on Friday. Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF has a twelve month low of $54.88 and a twelve month high of $97.13. The company has a 50 day moving average of $90.60 and a 200-day moving average of $83.30.

Global X Lithium ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Lithium Index (the Index). The Index is free float adjusted, liquidity tested and market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure broad based equity market performance of global companies involved in the lithium industry, as defined by Structured Solutions AG.

