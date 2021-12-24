Financial Sense Advisors Inc. Has $44.51 Million Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Financial Sense Advisors Inc. lowered its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 112,847 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,773 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for 14.9% of Financial Sense Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Financial Sense Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $44,507,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 108.3% in the 2nd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Lee Financial Co increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 48.1% in the 2nd quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 77 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Founders Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $37,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $432.64 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $424.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $410.08. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $335.37 and a 12 month high of $435.41.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd will be issued a $1.53 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard S&P 500 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.31. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 21st. This represents a $6.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

