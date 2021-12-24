Financial Sense Advisors Inc. Trims Stock Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Financial Sense Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 134,593 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,364 shares during the period. AT&T accounts for approximately 1.2% of Financial Sense Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Financial Sense Advisors Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $3,635,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Boston Common Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of AT&T by 6.9% during the second quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 321,322 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,248,000 after buying an additional 20,665 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of AT&T by 16.5% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,173,739 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $456,111,000 after buying an additional 2,004,083 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its stake in shares of AT&T by 26.2% during the second quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 469,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,506,000 after buying an additional 97,400 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of AT&T by 220.7% during the second quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 148,978 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,288,000 after buying an additional 102,530 shares during the period. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of AT&T by 7.9% during the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 117,725 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,388,000 after buying an additional 8,652 shares during the period. 51.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Stephen J. Luczo purchased 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.04 per share, with a total value of $2,504,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

T opened at $24.87 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.68. The firm has a market cap of $177.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 207.27, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.71. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.02 and a twelve month high of $33.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $39.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.37 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 0.67% and a return on equity of 13.47%. The business’s revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 7th. AT&T’s payout ratio is 1,733.48%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Truist reissued a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of AT&T in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Barclays raised shares of AT&T from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of AT&T from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.06.

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

