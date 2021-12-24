Financial Survey: Better Choice (NASDAQ:BTTR) versus Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ.B)

Better Choice (NASDAQ:BTTR) and Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ.B) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, dividends, earnings, profitability and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Better Choice and Constellation Brands, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Better Choice 0 0 3 0 3.00 Constellation Brands 0 0 0 0 N/A

Better Choice presently has a consensus price target of $8.00, suggesting a potential upside of 146.15%. Given Better Choice’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Better Choice is more favorable than Constellation Brands.

Volatility and Risk

Better Choice has a beta of -0.85, indicating that its share price is 185% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Constellation Brands has a beta of 1.06, indicating that its share price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Better Choice and Constellation Brands’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Better Choice $42.59 million 2.23 -$59.33 million $0.24 13.54 Constellation Brands $9.36 billion 4.81 $2.00 billion $3.77 63.40

Constellation Brands has higher revenue and earnings than Better Choice. Better Choice is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Constellation Brands, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Better Choice and Constellation Brands’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Better Choice -48.10% -1,113.44% -76.49% Constellation Brands 7.96% 14.51% 7.06%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

16.9% of Better Choice shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Constellation Brands shares are owned by institutional investors. 96.8% of Constellation Brands shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Constellation Brands beats Better Choice on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Better Choice

Better Choice Co., Inc. is an animal health and wellness company. The firm sells dog food, cat food, and treats under the Halo and TruDog brands, which are focused on providing sustainably sourced kibble and canned food derived from real whole meat, and minimally processed raw-diet dog food. Its brands include Trucut, Bona Vida, Orapup, Rawgo, and TruDog. The company was founded on January 3, 2001 and is headquartered in Oldsmar, FL.

About Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands. The company offers wine under the 7 Moons, Cook's California Champagne, Cooper & Thief, Crafters Union, Kim Crawford, Meiomi, Mount Veeder, Ruffino, SIMI, The Dreaming Tree, Charles Smith, Prisoner, Robert Mondavi, and Schrader; and spirits under the Casa Noble, High West, Mi CAMPO, Nelson's Green Brier, and SVEDKA brands. It provides its products to wholesale distributors, retailers, on-premise locations, and state alcohol beverage control agencies. Constellation Brands, Inc. was founded in 1945 and is headquartered in Victor, New York.

