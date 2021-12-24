FinWise Bancorp’s Quiet Period To End on December 29th (NASDAQ:FINW)

FinWise Bancorp’s (NASDAQ:FINW) quiet period will end on Wednesday, December 29th. FinWise Bancorp had issued 3,500,000 shares in its initial public offering on November 19th. The total size of the offering was $36,750,000 based on an initial share price of $10.50. During FinWise Bancorp’s quiet period, underwriters and any insiders involved in the IPO are restricted from issuing any research reports or earnings estimates for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on FINW. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of FinWise Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $15.50 price objective on the stock. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of FinWise Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $22.50 price target for the company.

FINW stock opened at $13.42 on Friday. FinWise Bancorp has a twelve month low of $11.90 and a twelve month high of $14.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

FinWise Bancorp is a bank holding company. It operates through its wholly-owned subsidiary, FinWise Bank, a Utah state-chartered non-member bank. The company is a lender to and takes deposits from consumers and small businesses. FinWise Bancorp is headquartered in Murray, Utah.

