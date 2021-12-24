First Trust Asia Pacific Ex-Japan AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FPA) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.95

First Trust Asia Pacific Ex-Japan AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FPA) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 22nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.946 per share on Friday, December 31st. This represents a $3.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 23rd. This is a positive change from First Trust Asia Pacific Ex-Japan AlphaDEX Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21.

Shares of FPA traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $31.21. 2,609 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,274. First Trust Asia Pacific Ex-Japan AlphaDEX Fund has a 52 week low of $30.66 and a 52 week high of $37.68. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.77.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in First Trust Asia Pacific Ex-Japan AlphaDEX Fund stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Asia Pacific Ex-Japan AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FPA) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 38,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,234,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 4.49% of First Trust Asia Pacific Ex-Japan AlphaDEX Fund at the end of the most recent quarter.

