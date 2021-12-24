First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTHI) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.08

First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTHI) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, December 22nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 27th will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share on Friday, December 31st. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 23rd.

Shares of NASDAQ FTHI traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $21.93. The company had a trading volume of 3,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,577. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.82. First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF has a 12-month low of $20.13 and a 12-month high of $22.74.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTHI) by 133.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,029 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,308 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned 0.83% of First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF worth $387,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

