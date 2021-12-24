First Trust China AlphaDEX Fund to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.12 (NASDAQ:FCA)

First Trust China AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FCA) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 22nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, December 27th will be given a dividend of 0.124 per share on Friday, December 31st. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 23rd.

FCA stock opened at $28.11 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.86. First Trust China AlphaDEX Fund has a 52 week low of $26.76 and a 52 week high of $33.62.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in First Trust China AlphaDEX Fund stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust China AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FCA) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 18,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $566,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 5.40% of First Trust China AlphaDEX Fund at the end of the most recent quarter.

Further Reading: What are retained earnings?

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust China AlphaDEX Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust China AlphaDEX Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.