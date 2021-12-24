First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.68

First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 22nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 27th will be given a dividend of 0.677 per share on Friday, December 31st. This represents a $2.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 23rd. This is a boost from First Trust Cloud Computing ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04.

Shares of NASDAQ:SKYY traded up $0.71 on Friday, hitting $105.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 244,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 341,555. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $111.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $108.27. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF has a 1 year low of $90.38 and a 1 year high of $119.99.

