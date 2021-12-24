First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.03 Per Share

First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 22nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, December 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.033 per share on Friday, December 31st. This represents a $0.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 23rd. This is a boost from First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02.

FV traded up $0.40 on Friday, reaching $48.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 62,679 shares, compared to its average volume of 111,950. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $48.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.76. First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $39.44 and a fifty-two week high of $51.64.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

