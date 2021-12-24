First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:IFV) Raises Dividend to $0.13 Per Share

First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:IFV) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 22nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.134 per share on Friday, December 31st. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 23rd. This is a boost from First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05.

Shares of NASDAQ:IFV traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $22.85. The stock had a trading volume of 7,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,837. First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF has a 12 month low of $21.64 and a 12 month high of $25.18. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.65.

