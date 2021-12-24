First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF (DVOL) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.07 on December 31st

First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF (NASDAQ:DVOL) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 22nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.07 per share on Friday, December 31st. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 23rd. This is a boost from First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04.

Shares of DVOL traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $30.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,894. First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF has a 52 week low of $23.08 and a 52 week high of $31.12. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $30.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.86.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DVOL. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF by 48.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 909 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF by 49.6% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 11,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 3,741 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 555,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,092,000 after buying an additional 80,168 shares during the last quarter.

