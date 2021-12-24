First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF (NASDAQ:DVLU) Increases Dividend to $0.13 Per Share

First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF (NASDAQ:DVLU) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 22nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 27th will be given a dividend of 0.134 per share on Friday, December 31st. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 23rd. This is a positive change from First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07.

NASDAQ:DVLU opened at $24.65 on Friday. First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF has a 52 week low of $17.69 and a 52 week high of $25.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.19.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF stock. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF (NASDAQ:DVLU) by 109.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,379 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,025 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 3.16% of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF worth $855,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Recommended Story: Price Target

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.