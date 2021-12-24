First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEP) Raises Dividend to $0.52 Per Share

First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEP) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 22nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.515 per share on Friday, December 31st. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 23rd. This is a positive change from First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22.

FEP opened at $42.56 on Friday. First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund has a 1 year low of $37.93 and a 1 year high of $45.52. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.42.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund stock. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEP) by 192.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,596 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,515 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 0.20% of First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund worth $1,115,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

See Also: Momentum Indicator: Relative Strength Index

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.