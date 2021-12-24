First Trust Germany AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FGM) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.17

First Trust Germany AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FGM) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 22nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, December 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.174 per share on Friday, December 31st. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 23rd. This is an increase from First Trust Germany AlphaDEX Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06.

FGM opened at $53.20 on Friday. First Trust Germany AlphaDEX Fund has a 52-week low of $50.69 and a 52-week high of $60.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $54.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.65.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in First Trust Germany AlphaDEX Fund stock. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Germany AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FGM) by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,819 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,531 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 0.86% of First Trust Germany AlphaDEX Fund worth $869,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

