First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTRI) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.29

First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTRI) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 22nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.292 per share on Friday, December 31st. This represents a $1.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 23rd.

Shares of NASDAQ FTRI traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $13.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,410. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.01. First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF has a 12-month low of $11.73 and a 12-month high of $15.54.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF stock. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTRI) by 36.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 69,515 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,753 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 2.48% of First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF worth $906,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

First Trust ISE Global Copper Index Fund is an exchange traded fund. The investment objective of the Fund is to seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE Global Copper Index. The ISE Global Copper Index is designed to provide the investors interested in tracking public companies, which are active in the copper mining industry based on analysis of revenue derived from the sale of copper.

