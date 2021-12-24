First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF (NASDAQ:LEGR) Raises Dividend to $0.32 Per Share

First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF (NASDAQ:LEGR) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 22nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, December 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.316 per share on Friday, December 31st. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 23rd. This is an increase from First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:LEGR traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $43.26. The stock had a trading volume of 24,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,264. First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF has a 12-month low of $36.96 and a 12-month high of $44.91. The company’s 50 day moving average is $43.63 and its 200-day moving average is $43.04.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF stock. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF (NASDAQ:LEGR) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

