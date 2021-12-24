First Trust IPOX Europe Equity Opportunities ETF Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.05 (NASDAQ:FPXE)

First Trust IPOX Europe Equity Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:FPXE) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 22nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.048 per share on Friday, December 31st. This represents a $0.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 23rd.

Shares of FPXE traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $31.02. 459 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,057. First Trust IPOX Europe Equity Opportunities ETF has a 12-month low of $27.04 and a 12-month high of $33.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $31.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.59.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in First Trust IPOX Europe Equity Opportunities ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in First Trust IPOX Europe Equity Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:FPXE) by 32.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 44,899 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,039 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 12.83% of First Trust IPOX Europe Equity Opportunities ETF worth $1,372,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

