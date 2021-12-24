First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (FEX) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 23rd

First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEX) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 22nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, December 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.287 per share on Friday, December 31st. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 23rd. This is an increase from First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20.
Shares of NASDAQ FEX traded up $0.63 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $91.08. The company had a trading volume of 30,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,150. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $90.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.30. First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund has a 1-year low of $71.70 and a 1-year high of $93.29.
First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund Company Profile
