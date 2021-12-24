First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (FEX) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 23rd

First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEX) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 22nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, December 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.287 per share on Friday, December 31st. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 23rd. This is an increase from First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20.

Shares of NASDAQ FEX traded up $0.63 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $91.08. The company had a trading volume of 30,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,150. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $90.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.30. First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund has a 1-year low of $71.70 and a 1-year high of $93.29.

First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund Company Profile

First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Defined Large Cap Core Index (the Index). The Index is an enhanced index created and administered by Standard & Poor’s, which employs the AlphaDEX stock selection methodology to select stocks from the S&P 500 Index.

