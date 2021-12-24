First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) Announces $0.08 Monthly Dividend

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, December 22nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.078 per share on Friday, December 31st. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 23rd.

LMBS stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $50.04. The stock had a trading volume of 1,036,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 894,299. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 1-year low of $50.00 and a 1-year high of $51.61. The company has a fifty day moving average of $50.26 and a 200 day moving average of $50.61.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) by 99.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 134,104 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 66,915 shares during the quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned approximately 0.10% of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF worth $6,930,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Further Reading: What are the economic characteristics of a bear market?



Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.