First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB) Announces $0.09 Monthly Dividend

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, December 22nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.09 per share on Friday, December 31st. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 23rd.

Shares of NASDAQ:FMB remained flat at $$56.96 during trading on Friday. 168,911 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 175,101. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $56.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.15. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a 1 year low of $55.99 and a 1 year high of $57.84.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 95,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,295,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned about 0.28% of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

