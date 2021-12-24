First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FNK) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.22

First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FNK) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 22nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, December 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.221 per share on Friday, December 31st. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 23rd. This is a positive change from First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20.

Shares of FNK opened at $46.12 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $46.61 and a 200 day moving average of $45.51. First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund has a fifty-two week low of $34.84 and a fifty-two week high of $48.25.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at about $353,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 23,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after buying an additional 1,319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund by 50.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 609,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,078,000 after buying an additional 203,589 shares in the last quarter.

