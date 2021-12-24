First Trust Multi Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FAD) Increases Dividend to $0.11 Per Share

First Trust Multi Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FAD) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 22nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 27th will be given a dividend of 0.114 per share on Friday, December 31st. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 23rd. This is a positive change from First Trust Multi Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05.

FAD traded up $1.29 during trading on Friday, reaching $124.09. 2,245 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,015. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $125.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $121.71. First Trust Multi Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund has a 1 year low of $101.28 and a 1 year high of $131.48.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in First Trust Multi Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Multi Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FAD) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $608,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 0.25% of First Trust Multi Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund as of its most recent SEC filing.

First Trust Multi Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Defined Multi Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is an enhanced index created and administered by Standard & Poor’s, which selects stocks from the S&P Composite 1500/Citigroup Growth Index.

