First Trust NASDAQ-100-Technology Sector Index Fund (NASDAQ:QTEC) Plans $0.01 Quarterly Dividend

First Trust NASDAQ-100-Technology Sector Index Fund (NASDAQ:QTEC) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 22nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 27th will be given a dividend of 0.012 per share on Friday, December 31st. This represents a $0.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 23rd.

NASDAQ QTEC traded up $1.43 during trading on Friday, hitting $175.45. 60,296 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 155,304. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $172.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $164.55. First Trust NASDAQ-100-Technology Sector Index Fund has a 12-month low of $131.53 and a 12-month high of $181.83.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QTEC. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ-100-Technology Sector Index Fund in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $206,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ-100-Technology Sector Index Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $317,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ-100-Technology Sector Index Fund by 110.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $860,000 after purchasing an additional 2,857 shares during the period.

