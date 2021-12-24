First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF (FTXO) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.18 on December 31st

First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF (NASDAQ:FTXO) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 22nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 27th will be given a dividend of 0.184 per share on Friday, December 31st. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 23rd. This is an increase from First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15.

Shares of NASDAQ:FTXO traded up $0.26 during trading on Friday, reaching $32.56. 28,074 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 95,144. First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.21 and a fifty-two week high of $35.49. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.36.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF (NASDAQ:FTXO) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 26,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $832,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.39% of First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

