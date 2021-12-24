First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.07 (NASDAQ:FTXR)

First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF (NASDAQ:FTXR) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 22nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.073 per share on Friday, December 31st. This represents a $0.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 23rd.

Shares of FTXR stock traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $34.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 64,490 shares, compared to its average volume of 139,376. First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF has a 1-year low of $27.42 and a 1-year high of $35.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $34.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.11.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF (NASDAQ:FTXR) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,896,851 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,393 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 5.31% of First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF worth $64,474,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

