First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF (NASDAQ:AIRR) Announces $0.02 Quarterly Dividend

First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF (NASDAQ:AIRR) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 22nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.018 per share on Friday, December 31st. This represents a $0.07 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 23rd.

Shares of NASDAQ:AIRR opened at $44.40 on Friday. First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF has a 1-year low of $32.99 and a 1-year high of $47.99. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $44.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.49.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF (NASDAQ:AIRR) by 19.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 888,720 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 142,042 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 16.01% of First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF worth $36,429,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Featured Article: Why investors pay attention to retained earnings

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.