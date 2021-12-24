First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY) Increases Dividend to $0.17 Per Share

First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 22nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, December 27th will be given a dividend of 0.171 per share on Friday, December 31st. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 23rd. This is a boost from First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13.

RDVY traded up $0.34 during trading on Friday, hitting $51.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,026,962 shares, compared to its average volume of 878,732. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $50.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.17. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a 12 month low of $38.92 and a 12 month high of $52.10.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF stock. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 6,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $326,000.

